  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Summary 
Summary

FTSE : 100 rises on banks, industrials boost; Qinetiq Group shines

05/20/2021 | 03:30am EDT
People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - Gains in financials and industrial stocks helped London's FTSE 100 bounce back on Thursday from its worst daily performance in a week, while shares of Qinetiq Group jumped after a positive earnings update.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with home improvement retailer Kingfisher adding 2.3% after it raised its first-half profit outlook.

The index was further boosted by industrial stocks. Experian jumped 3.2% to the top of the index, a day after its upbeat quarterly revenue forecast.

Banks rose, with Natwest Group adding 1.5% as RBC upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform".

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%. Qinetiq Group added 4.2% after its annual underlying pretax profit rose 13% to 149.9 million pounds.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
