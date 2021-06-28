FTSE : Burberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower

The blue-chip index fell 0.3%, with Burberry tumbling 8.1% after the luxury group said its CEO Marco Gobbetti would step down from the role to take up another opportunity in his native Italy..

Life insurers and banks fell 0.8% each and were among the biggest drags to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%.

Wizz Air, Ryanair Holdings, British Airways-owner IAG and Easyjet slipped between 1.5% and 2.4% after a report said Germany would attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine.

Globally, market sentiment was cautious due to a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia, while investors awaited a batch of global economic data including the U.S. non-farm payroll report on Thursday that could shape the Federal Reserve's policy stance. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Equity markets are in a state of ambivalence, they should find their footing as the week develops," said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

"Expectations for the non-farm payroll (data) are relatively subdued given that we are in the process of re-opening the economy. A lack of surprise will comfort the market that tapering is only slowly coming."

The FTSE 100 has gained 1.3% so far in June and is on track for a fifth straight monthly gain on expectations of a stronger economic recovery on the back of accelerating vaccine rollouts and ultra-loose monetary policies.

However, the FTSE 250 is set for its first monthly drop since January as Britain delayed its complete reopening on concerns over a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

Among stocks, Informa rose 1.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 after Citigroup raised its price target on the event organiser's stock.

