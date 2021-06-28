Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 06/28 10:52:30 am
7106.91 PTS   -0.41%
04:45aFTSE : Burberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
04:37aBurberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
03:22aBURBERRY  : chief quits to take top job at Ferragamo
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE : Burberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower

06/28/2021 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight financial and consumer discretionary stocks, while Burberry slipped to the bottom of the index after the resignation of its chief executive officer.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3%, with Burberry tumbling 8.1% after the luxury group said its CEO Marco Gobbetti would step down from the role to take up another opportunity in his native Italy..

Life insurers and banks fell 0.8% each and were among the biggest drags to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%.

Wizz Air, Ryanair Holdings, British Airways-owner IAG and Easyjet slipped between 1.5% and 2.4% after a report said Germany would attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine.

Globally, market sentiment was cautious due to a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia, while investors awaited a batch of global economic data including the U.S. non-farm payroll report on Thursday that could shape the Federal Reserve's policy stance. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Equity markets are in a state of ambivalence, they should find their footing as the week develops," said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

"Expectations for the non-farm payroll (data) are relatively subdued given that we are in the process of re-opening the economy. A lack of surprise will comfort the market that tapering is only slowly coming."

The FTSE 100 has gained 1.3% so far in June and is on track for a fifth straight monthly gain on expectations of a stronger economic recovery on the back of accelerating vaccine rollouts and ultra-loose monetary policies.

However, the FTSE 250 is set for its first monthly drop since January as Britain delayed its complete reopening on concerns over a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

Among stocks, Informa rose 1.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 after Citigroup raised its price target on the event organiser's stock.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.42% 7107.26 Delayed Quote.10.46%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.74% 16.005 Real-time Quote.1.17%
All news about FTSE 100
04:45aFTSE : Burberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
04:37aBurberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
03:22aBURBERRY  : chief quits to take top job at Ferragamo
RE
02:58aLondon Shares to Open Flat After Mixed Asia Trading
DJ
02:45aNatWest to Sell Majority of Commercial Lending to AIB
DJ
02:23aBURBERRY  : chief quits to take top job at Ferragamo
RE
06/25FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.69% Higher at 7136.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/25European Shares End Higher Amid Tentative US Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
MT
06/25FTSE 100 Closes Higher as Markets Shrug Off Fed Outlook
DJ
06/25EUROPE : European stocks remain below record highs after volatile week
RE
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
04:37aBurberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
04:37aROLLS ROYCE  : 1000 Trent XWBs and Counting
PU
04:27aEuropean travel stocks sink, inflation woes keep STOXX 600 below record high
RE
04:23aGlencore Banks On Rising Coal Prices With $588 Million Colombian Thermal Coal..
MT
03:59aBURBERRY  : Announcement
PU
03:38aJD SPORTS FASHION  : UK's JD Sports to buy 80% stake in Spanish online retailer ..
RE
03:22aBURBERRY  : chief quits to take top job at Ferragamo
RE
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
INFORMA PLC 511.2 Delayed Quote.1.51%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 8577 Delayed Quote.0.92%
EVRAZ PLC 605.6 Delayed Quote.0.90%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2809.5 Delayed Quote.0.83%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 1422.8 Delayed Quote.0.68%
WHITBREAD PLC 3124.8 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 4862 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 103.72 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 181.966 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 2092.3971 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
Heatmap :