  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Summary 
Summary

FTSE : Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 as economy runs hot

06/16/2021 | 03:50am EDT
A sign displays the crest and name of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in heavyweight financials and energy stocks, while data showed inflation jumped past the Bank of England's target as Britain emerges from a third national lockdown.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3% to its highest since February 2020. Life insurers, banks and industrials provided the biggest boost to the index.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 0.5% and 0.6% respectively, tracking crude prices.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%.

British inflation unexpectedly jumped above the BoE's 2% target in May when it hit 2.1%, driven in large part by the comparison with prices in May 2020 when the country was in its first tight lockdown, especially for clothing, motor fuel, games and take-away food.

"Today's inflation print confirms that as the UK economy proceeds in its reopening, inflationary pressures continue to build," said Ambrose Crofton, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"With UK consumers cooped up over a miserable winter, many are now keen to enjoy themselves and spend on the things they've missed out on."

Asian shares were under pressure, with investors wary ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement at 1800 GMT where the central bank is expected to signal a start of monetary policy shift debate.

"The only issue is the degree, if at all, that the Fed pendulum moves in the direction of hawkishness," ING strategists said in a note.

"We don't expect a surprise, and if we don't get one then risk-on for equities continues."

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 have oscillated in a narrow range since mid-April on worries that a COVID-19 resurgence might crimp the recovery, while rapid economic growth could lead to higher inflation, prompting central banks to pare their support.

Among stocks, EverArc Holdings climbed 8% after it agreed to buy firefighting products and lubricant additives manufacturer Perimeter Solutions in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

Online furniture retailer Made.com fell 3.1% in its market debut.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.62% 334.72 Delayed Quote.30.57%
FTSE 100 0.30% 7194.06 Delayed Quote.10.62%
Top / Flop FTSE 100
