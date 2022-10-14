Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
2022-10-14
6923.90 PTS   +1.07%
03:40aEurope's STOXX 600 hits one-week high; focus on UK's fiscal U-turn
RE
03:33aFTSE rallies on hopes of fiscal plan reversal
RE
03:01aFTSE 100 Seen Extending Gains on U.S. Rebound; U.K. Politics Still in Focus
DJ
FTSE rallies on hopes of fiscal plan reversal

10/14/2022
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's main indexes jumped on Friday, on growing expectations that the UK government will announce a U-turn on elements of its 43-billion-pound package of unfunded tax cuts that sparked turmoil in financial markets over the past few weeks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.4% by 0716 GMT, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 added 1.5%, helping both indexes recoup a large part of their losses this week.

The pound eased slightly, but held near a one-week peak, following news that British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng left Washington early amid reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering reversing more of her government's "mini-budget".

The Bank of England's emergency bond purchases -- to protect pension funds caught up in the market chaos sparked by the tax cuts announced last month -- are due to end on Friday.

Among stocks, International Distributions Services fell 8.9% after it said that unit Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year.

Emerging markets-focussed investment group Ashmore gained 1.6% despite reporting an $8 billion fall in assets under management for the September quarter.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
