Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.1% by 0717 GMT. BP and Shell fell 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively, while industrial miners dipped 0.8%.

But a weaker pound gave the export-heavy index some support.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.5%, after closing at its lowest level since March 2022 on Thursday.

Both the indexes were set for a third straight week of falls as investors grew wary about an economic slowdown after monetary policy tightening by global central banks.

Tesco fell 0.3% after the Britain's biggest retailer said it was seeing early indications of changing customer behaviour due to surging inflationary pressures that had made the market "incredibly challenging".

Shares of rival Sainsbury's edged 0.1% lower.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)