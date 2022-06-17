Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:40 2022-06-17 am EDT
7047.11 PTS   +0.03%
03:28aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
RE
06/16European Bourses See Heavy Losses on Rate Hikes in Switzerland, UK
MT
06/16Wall Street Set for Losses as Fed Boost Fades
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh

06/17/2022 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's blue chip index was on course for its third-straight weekly loss, with oil majors and miners dragging it lower on Friday as commodity prices slipped on sluggish growth worries.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.1% by 0717 GMT. BP and Shell fell 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively, while industrial miners dipped 0.8%.

But a weaker pound gave the export-heavy index some support.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.5%, after closing at its lowest level since March 2022 on Thursday.

Both the indexes were set for a third straight week of falls as investors grew wary about an economic slowdown after monetary policy tightening by global central banks.

Tesco fell 0.3% after the Britain's biggest retailer said it was seeing early indications of changing customer behaviour due to surging inflationary pressures that had made the market "incredibly challenging".

Shares of rival Sainsbury's edged 0.1% lower.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.06% 7053.78 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.63% 18860.08 Delayed Quote.-17.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.78% 119.94 Delayed Quote.53.43%
TESCO PLC 0.12% 249.9 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
WTI 0.68% 117.712 Delayed Quote.57.47%
All news about FTSE 100
03:28aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
RE
06/16European Bourses See Heavy Losses on Rate Hikes in Switzerland, UK
MT
06/16Wall Street Set for Losses as Fed Boost Fades
MT
06/16European Bourses Slump Midday After US, Swiss Central Bank Rate Hikes
MT
06/16ANDREW WILLIAMS : FTSE 100 Rises Ahead of BOE Decision, with 25 BP Hike Seen
DJ
06/16EUROPE : European stocks slip as post-Fed rally fades, retailers drag
RE
06/16LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls as BoE rate hike looms; ASOS slides on profit warni..
RE
06/15GSK Spinoff Haleon to Debut in London on July 18, FTSE Russell Confirms
MT
06/15FTSE Russell Says Haleon Will Be Added To All Same Indices As GSK On July 18
RE
06/15European Stocks Break Losing Streak as ECB Signals Further Market Support
MT
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:28aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
RE
03:21aDIAGEO : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
03:09aCORRECTION : Tesco Maintains FY23 Outlook As Sales Jump 2% In 13 Weeks To May
MT
02:57aTesco 1Q Comparable Revenue Rose, But UK Sales Fell -- Update
DJ
02:39aTesco 1Q Comparable Revenue Rose, But UK Sales Fell
DJ
02:31aGlencore forecasts more than $3.2 billion in interim trading division profit
RE
02:27aGlencore Ups Coal Portfolio Mix Adjustment Forecast Amid Higher Prices
MT
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings FTSE 100
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 688.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.73%
ROYAL MAIL PLC 277 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.59%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 105.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.55%
NEXT PLC 5904 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.43%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 111.78 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.34%
RIO TINTO PLC 5372.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.31%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 746.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.41%
FRESNILLO PLC 804.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.63%
BP PLC 393.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.60%
SHELL PLC 2098.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.09%
Heatmap :