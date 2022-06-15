Financial stocks lift FTSE 100; WH Smith climbs on strong outlook

The FTSE 100 was up 0.7% by 0713 GMT, with shares in Asia-focused bank HSBC gaining 1.3% to provide the biggest boost to the blue-chip index.

Whitbread rose 3.3% and was among the top gainers on the index after the Premier Inn owner reported higher total sales in the first quarter following a recovery in hotel stays in the UK and Germany.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 1.2%, led by WH Smith whose shares jumped 5.2% after it forecast annual performance ahead of estimates as more people travel to work and tourists return.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were in a pensive mood as shell-shocked investors waited to see just how aggressive the U.S. Federal Reserve would be on rates, with many fearing drastic action would risk tipping the world into recession.

