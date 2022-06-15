Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United Kingdom
  Great Britain
  FTSE 100
  News
  Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:33 2022-06-15 am EDT
7217.25 PTS   +0.41%
03:24aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial stocks lift FTSE 100; WH Smith climbs on strong outlook
RE
06/14European Bourses Extend Losses to Sixth Day
MT
06/14FTSE 100 Closes Lower Awaiting Interest Rate News
DJ
Financial stocks lift FTSE 100; WH Smith climbs on strong outlook

06/15/2022 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index climbed on Wednesday buoyed by gains in financial and consumer staple stocks after six straight sessions of losses, while shares of retailer WH Smith rose on strong annual outlook.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.7% by 0713 GMT, with shares in Asia-focused bank HSBC gaining 1.3% to provide the biggest boost to the blue-chip index.

Whitbread rose 3.3% and was among the top gainers on the index after the Premier Inn owner reported higher total sales in the first quarter following a recovery in hotel stays in the UK and Germany.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 1.2%, led by WH Smith whose shares jumped 5.2% after it forecast annual performance ahead of estimates as more people travel to work and tourists return.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were in a pensive mood as shell-shocked investors waited to see just how aggressive the U.S. Federal Reserve would be on rates, with many fearing drastic action would risk tipping the world into recession.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.65% 7236.33 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.18% 19268.21 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
WH SMITH PLC 5.74% 1430 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
Heatmap :