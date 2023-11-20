(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning and Friday:

FTSE 100

JPMorgan cuts Imperial Brands price target to 2,250 (2,350) pence - 'overweight'

Morgan Stanley cuts Glencore to 'equal-weight' (overweight) - price target 510 pence

Jefferies cuts Ocado price target to 575 (750) pence - 'hold'

Goldman Sachs raises Standard Chartered to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 868 (879) pence

Goldman Sachs raises London Stock Exchange target to 11,150 (10,900) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg raises London Stock Exchange target to 10,400 (10,000) pence - 'buy'

Goldman Sachs raises BAE Systems price target to 1,081 (1,020) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan cuts Flutter Entertainment price target to 15,700 (17,100) pence - 'neutral'

FTSE 250

Berenberg raises Babcock International price target to 465 (450) pence - 'buy'

HSBC cuts WH Smith price target to 1,770 (2,000) pence - 'buy'

RBC raises Currys to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 7,000 (6,000) pence

UBS cuts International Distributions Services target to 290 (315) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan cuts International Distributions Services target to 300 (310) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan cuts Qinetiq price target to 390 (420) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan raises Lancashire price target to 750 (715) pence - 'neutral'

Numis cuts Rathbones to 'hold' (add) - price target 1,750 pence

OTHER MAIN MARKET

Jefferies cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com price target to 25.50 (38) EUR - 'buy'

