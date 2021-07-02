Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Homebuilders, consumer stocks push FTSE 100 higher; set for weekly gains

07/02/2021 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 was boosted by homebuilders and consumer discretionary stocks on Friday and set to end the week higher as investors shrugged off a recent jump in coronavirus infections ahead of plans for UK's lockdown being lifted this month.

The FTSE 100 climbed 0.2% with homebuilders gaining the most, up nearly 1.4%. Consumer heavyweights Reckitt Benckiser, GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever gained between 0.5% and 1.0%.

Jefferies on Friday maintained its upbeat stance on UK homebuilders, lifting Barratt Developments and Bellway to "buy" from "hold".

The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.5% and was also set to end the week higher with homebuilder Bellway being the top boost.

"Markets in London are quite stable right now and have settled near the 7,000 level with investors being optimistic on a faster economic growth as the UK confirms to ease its lockdown rules in a few days," said Michael Baker, an analyst at ETX Capital.

Miners jumped 1.1% and were among the top gainers with Anglo American being the top boost to the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 100 has gained nearly 10% so far this year, but has been largely range-bound over the previous quarter as concerns over a jump in coronavirus infections clouded investor judgement on the pace of economic revival in the country.

After market hours on Thursday, JD Sports Fashion said its remuneration committee's chair would leave the board following a shareholder rebellion over management pay at Britain's biggest sportswear retailer. Its shares dropped 0.2% on Friday.

Globally, sentiment was strong as shares held near record highs as investors looked to U.S. jobs data for signs of balanced economic growth with tame inflationary pressure. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Shashank Nayar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELLWAY P.L.C. 2.58% 3384 Delayed Quote.11.68%
FTSE 100 0.22% 7139.73 Delayed Quote.8.93%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.39% 22707.76 Delayed Quote.9.21%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.40% 1443.8 Delayed Quote.7.15%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 0.14% 970 Delayed Quote.12.67%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.62% 6452 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
UNILEVER PLC 0.18% 4269.5 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
All news about FTSE 100
04:44aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Homebuilders, consumer stocks push FTSE 100 higher; set ..
RE
04:44aHomebuilders, consumer stocks push FTSE 100 higher; set for weekly gains
RE
07/01FTSE : China's Xpeng to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8
RE
07/01FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.25% Higher at 7125.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/01LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 sees best day in two-months on energy boost; JD..
RE
07/01FTSE 100 Jumps 1.2%, Spurred by Big Oil & Gas
DJ
07/01Wall Street Sees Narrowly Mixed Open; Weekly Jobless Claims Fall
MT
07/01STOXX EUROPE 600  : European Bourses Mixed Midday; Banks, Oil Issues Higher, Tec..
MT
07/01FTSE 100 Gains as Retailers, Miners, Oil Stocks -2-
DJ
07/01AVEVA  : UK industrial software firm Aveva eyes $100 million of new revenue from..
RE
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
04:20aAUTO TRADER  : to give away brand-new MINI Electric
PU
04:20aAUTO TRADER  : Annual Report and financial statements 2021
PU
04:19aAUTO TRADER  : 2021 Notice of AGM
PU
04:18aPERSHING SQUARE  : Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Monthly Net Asset Val..
PU
03:44aRELX   : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:43aBP  : QinetiQ Names Successor as CFO Plans December Exit
MT
12:28aJD SPORTS FASHION  : Shareholders Reject Re-Election Of Remuneration Committee C..
MT
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2960 Delayed Quote.2.44%
INFORMA PLC 525 Delayed Quote.2.42%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 2588 Delayed Quote.1.89%
EVRAZ PLC 609 Delayed Quote.1.77%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 723.2 Delayed Quote.1.66%
KINGFISHER PLC 364.5 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 419.7 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
NEXT PLC 7920 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
RIGHTMOVE PLC 651.6 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 462.8 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
Heatmap :