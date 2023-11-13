(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 started the week higher, led by a rise in industrial metal mining stocks as prices of copper rose, while insurer Phoenix Group lifted the life insurance index on a forecast upgrade.

The commodity-focused FTSE 100 was up 0.8% at 9:20 GMT, while the mid-cap index added 0.1%.

Industrial metal miners climbed 1.2%, helped by a rise in copper prices on a softer dollar.

Phoenix Group raised its full-year cash generation forecast after it completed the merger of two of its insurance brands.

The insurer was up by 7.5% while the broader life insurance index gained 1.9%, leading sectoral gains.

Property firm British Land expects estimated annual rental value growth at the top end of its previous forecast range.

The property firm jumped 5.7% to the top of the FTSE 250, while the real estate index rallied 0.8% on the news.

"With the UK approaching the peak for base rates, British Land is optimistic that its strong occupational fundamentals and the quality of its assets will support performance going ahead, potentially marking a turning point for the sector," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor.

Dr Martens slipped 4.0% after Barclays reduced its price target on the bootmaker's stock.

Tullow Oil shares added 8.8% on entering into a $400 million five-year debt facility deal with Glencore, which would help manage its senior notes maturing through 2026.

A survey showed no sign of inflationary heat in the jobs market easing as strong pay growth in Britain's private sector will be matched in the public sector in the year ahead.

Another set of data showed that asking prices for homes in Britain have fallen at their fastest pace in five years for the time of year.

Meanwhile, a reshuffle of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's top team of ministers is under way, after Sunak sacked interior minister Suella Braverman.

The decision came after Braverman published an article attacking the police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march that took place on Saturday. (Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)