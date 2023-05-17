Shares of London Stock Exchange Group dropped 4.2% after U.S. buyout firm Blackstone and Thomson Reuters sold shares of the financial market operator worth around 2.7 billion pounds ($3.41 billion), according to Barclays Bank.
The financial services sector slid 1% while the broader FTSE 100 shed 0.2%.
Experian Plc slid 4.7% after the British credit data firm forecast annual organic revenue to grow between 4% and 6%, while analysts were expecting a 5.8% growth.
The FTSE 250 slid 0.4% as caution lingered with investor focus on U.S. negotiations over the raising of debt limit to avoid a catastrophic default. [MKTS/GLOB]
British Land Co Plc fell 3% after the company reported a drop in its property valuations, as high borrowing costs and broader economic worries strained sentiment.
