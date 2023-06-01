By Anthony O. Goriainoff

London Stock Exchange Group said Thursday that Fiona Bassett has been appointed chief executive officer of FTSE Russell, replacing Arne Staal who is moving to another role within LSEG.

FTSE Russell is an LSEG subsidiary which produces, maintains, licenses and markets stock market indices and is known for the FTSE 100 index as well as the Russell 2000 index, among others.

The stock-exchange and financial-information company said Bassett was previously at DWS Group where she held the role of CEO, DWS U.K.

She has held various senior leadership roles across asset management and index investing at Deutsche Bank, latterly DWS Group.

Bassett will be based in New York and report to LSEG CEO David Schwimmer.

