By Elena Vardon

London Stock Exchange Group outlined a new reporting structure to align its divisional disclosures with internal management reporting lines.

The stock-exchange and financial-information company said Tuesday that revenue from its Data & Analytics division will now be grouped by product types under three business lines: Workflows, Data & Feeds and Analytics. This will allow it to better identify trends in products and usage, shifting its focus from user groups or communities, it said.

The group isn't making any changes to its Capital Markets of Post Trade reporting but added that it is splitting Benchmark & Indices from Investment Solutions, and will now operate as a separate division called FTSE Russell. Its Customer & Third-Party Risk unit will also stand alone and be renamed Risk Intelligence, it said.

