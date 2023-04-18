Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:36:48 2023-04-18 am EDT
7897.57 PTS   +0.23%
03:23aLondon's FTSE 100 extends rally into eighth day
RE
03:05aFTSE 100 to Extend Rally on U.S. Gains
DJ
02:56aUK unemployment up to 3.8%; strong start for Entain
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

London's FTSE 100 extends rally into eighth day

04/18/2023 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday for the eighth straight day, with a surge in tin prices boosting miners on the commodity-heavy index, while shares of Entain were up on upbeat quarterly results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.2%, as of 0707 GMT.

Industrial miners gained 0.9% as tin prices soared more than 10%, supported by supply fears after a major ore producing region in Myanmar issued a ban on mining activities. [MET/L]

Meanwhile, data showed pay growth in Britain - which is key to the Bank of England's debate about whether to extend its run of interest rate hikes next month - held at 6.6% in the three months to February.

Entain Plc rose 3.7%, to the top of the FTSE 100, after the Ladbrokes owner reported higher quarterly net gaming revenues on Tuesday, helped by acquisitions and robust demand in its retail shops.

Easyjet Plc added 2.2% after the airline forecast profit for the 2023 financial year ahead of market expectations.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 3.49% 528.735 Delayed Quote.57.42%
ENTAIN PLC 2.03% 1340 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
FTSE 100 0.30% 7903.58 Delayed Quote.5.74%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.38% 19359.04 Delayed Quote.2.30%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.60% 1165.9 Real-time Quote.9.15%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.23% 1603.63 Real-time Quote.5.22%
All news about FTSE 100
03:23aLondon's FTSE 100 extends rally into eighth day
RE
03:05aFTSE 100 to Extend Rally on U.S. Gains
DJ
02:56aUK unemployment up to 3.8%; strong start for Entain
AN
02:34aGreen futures; new US contract for Webuild.
AN
01:54aStocks to rise as Chinese economy outperforms
AN
04/17FTSE 100 Inches Up as Market Awaits Key Inflation, Earnings Figures
DJ
04/17FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.10% Higher at 7879.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/17European End Mixed at Start of Busy Week of Earnings, Economic Data
MT
04/17Mib in red; wait for China GDP
AN
04/17FTSE 250 shines but large-caps tepid on Fed bets
AN
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:21aBP's chief economist sees oil market tightening by H2 2023
RE
02:55aUK energy regulator toughens rules on forced pre-payment meter installations
RE
02:52aAnglo American copper project wins environmental approval in Chile
AN
02:34aEntain's quaterly net gaming revenue jumps on robust demand
RE
02:34aGSK to Acquire Canadian BELLUS Health for Around $2 Billion
DJ
02:33aGSK to Buy Canada's Bellus Health in $2 Billion Deal
MT
02:23aEntain's Q1 Net Gaming Revenue Up 15%
MT
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
FRESNILLO PLC 796.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.67%
ENTAIN PLC 1336.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.36%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1645.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.33%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2774 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.30%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 153.775 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.84%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 2066 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.43%
PERSIMMON PLC 1272.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.45%
THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 4323.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.54%
UNILEVER PLC 4323.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.77%
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 35.57 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer