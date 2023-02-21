Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:31:02 2023-02-21 am EST
7998.27 PTS   -0.20%
03:23aLondon's FTSE 100 falls as HSBC drags on profit outlook concerns
RE
03:11aMixed Asia Trading to Dampen FTSE 100 at Open
DJ
03:00aIHG posts strong recovery; Smith & Nephew profit down
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

London's FTSE 100 falls as HSBC drags on profit outlook concerns

02/21/2023 | 03:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, dragged lower by HSBC after the London-headquartered bank dampened investors' expectations of a sustained income bonanza from rising interest rates worldwide.

The blue-chip index was down 0.2% by 0805 GMT.

HSBC dropped 1.3% despite a surge in its quarterly profit as Europe's biggest bank said it expects net interest income to be at least $36 billion in 2023, falling short of forecasts of $37 billion.

The decline in HSBC shares dragged the banking index down nearly 1%.

Shares of Holiday Inn-owner IHG Plc fell 2.2% even as it reported a higher full-year profit.

Investor focus will also be on initial estimates for the S&P Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) due at 4:30 am ET (0930 am GMT), which are expected to show a modest improvement in British economic activity in February from the previous month.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was also down 0.2%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.13% 7996.42 Delayed Quote.7.42%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.05% 20057.64 Delayed Quote.6.61%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.39% 1154.18 Real-time Quote.7.00%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.16% 1625.87 Real-time Quote.7.04%
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 1213.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.46%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 182.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.67%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 2581 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.37%
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC 727.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.79%
DS SMITH PLC 338.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.76%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 760.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.07%
OCADO GROUP PLC 622.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.11%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 857.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.41%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5498 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.72%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3254.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.48%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares