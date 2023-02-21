London's FTSE 100 falls as HSBC drags on profit outlook concerns

The blue-chip index was down 0.2% by 0805 GMT.

HSBC dropped 1.3% despite a surge in its quarterly profit as Europe's biggest bank said it expects net interest income to be at least $36 billion in 2023, falling short of forecasts of $37 billion.

The decline in HSBC shares dragged the banking index down nearly 1%.

Shares of Holiday Inn-owner IHG Plc fell 2.2% even as it reported a higher full-year profit.

Investor focus will also be on initial estimates for the S&P Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) due at 4:30 am ET (0930 am GMT), which are expected to show a modest improvement in British economic activity in February from the previous month.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was also down 0.2%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)