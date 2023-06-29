(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

June 29 (Reuters) - British equities slipped on Thursday as investors stayed on the sidelines after top central bankers signalled more interest rate hikes are probably in the cards, although a strong performance in outsourcing firm Serco helped limit losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.5%.

Global central banks on Wednesday reaffirmed their resolve to beat inflation, warning rates may need to rise further.

"Those hawkish comments from the central banks will restrict investor appetite for European equities today and over the next few weeks," said Alan Kinnaird, business development manager at Walker Crips Investment Management.

Shares of Serco Group jumped 10% after the British company raised its full-year profit and revenue outlook.

UK banks edged 0.3% higher after Citigroup raised its price targets on several banks including HSBC and Barclays.

Burberry Group lost 2.6%, as shares of the luxury brand traded ex-dividend. The broader personal goods sector was down 2.2%.

Discount retailer B&M said its revenue rose 13.5% in its first quarter. Shares, however, slipped 7% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

De La Rue rose 9% after the banknote printer retained its forecast for annual adjusted profit.

Shares of Cineworld Group tumbled 10% after the cinema chain operator said a U.S. court had approved its debt restructuring plan.

Moonpig Group climbed 6.2% with the online greetings card company reporting a higher annual profit.

The FTSE 100 is on track to post modest gains for the month, although the index is set to record a quarterly decline following two straight quarters of gains, as sticky inflation and towering interest rates took the wind out of equities.

Bank of England's monetary policy member Silvana Tenreyro is scheduled to speak later in the day, while investor focus is also likely to be on the UK May mortgage approvals data.

