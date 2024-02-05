(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index kick-started the week on a stronger note, supported by gains in personal goods shares, while most investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of key economic data later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3% by 0817 GMT on Monday, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.2%.

The personal goods index led sectoral gains with a 2.1% climb, while automobiles and parts sub-index was the bottom performer after losing 0.4%.

Both UK and U.S. January services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures, due later in the day, will be on investors' radar for more clues on economic strength and the trajectory of interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, a survey showed Britain's unemployment rate was much lower last year than previously thought, fuelling caution over early rate cuts.

In corporate news, shares of CMC Markets gained 8.7% after the online trading platform announced layoffs representing 17% of its overall staff.

Shares of Vodafone fell 1.4% after traders assessed data that showed service revenue growth in Germany slowed sharply in the third quarter.

