(Alliance News) - FTSE Russell confirmed on Wednesday that the following changes will take effect to its UK indices from the market open on Monday, September 18, after completing its quarterly review.

-------

FTSE 100 Adds:

-------

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Diploma PLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Marks & Spencer Group PLC

-----

FTSE 100 Deletes:

-------

Abrdn PLC

Hiscox Ltd

Johnson Matthey PLC

Persimmon PLC

-------

FTSE 250 Adds:

-------

888 Holdings PLC

Abrdn PLC

Breedon Group PLC

CAB Payments Holdings PLC

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd

Hiscox Ltd

Johnson Matthey PLC

Moonpig Group PLC

Persimmon PLC

-------

FTSE 250 Deletes:

-------

Capita PLC

CMC Markets PLC

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Diploma PLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Marks & Spencer Group PLC

Molten Ventures PLC

Synthomer PLC

Vanquis Banking Group PLC

Warehouse REIT PLC

-------

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

