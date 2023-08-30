(Alliance News) - FTSE Russell confirmed on Wednesday that the following changes will take effect to its UK indices from the market open on Monday, September 18, after completing its quarterly review.
FTSE 100 Adds:
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Diploma PLC
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
Marks & Spencer Group PLC
FTSE 100 Deletes:
Abrdn PLC
Hiscox Ltd
Johnson Matthey PLC
Persimmon PLC
FTSE 250 Adds:
-------
888 Holdings PLC
Abrdn PLC
Breedon Group PLC
CAB Payments Holdings PLC
Ceres Power Holdings PLC
Foresight Group Holdings Ltd
Hiscox Ltd
Johnson Matthey PLC
Moonpig Group PLC
Persimmon PLC
FTSE 250 Deletes:
Capita PLC
CMC Markets PLC
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Diploma PLC
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
Marks & Spencer Group PLC
Molten Ventures PLC
Synthomer PLC
Vanquis Banking Group PLC
Warehouse REIT PLC
