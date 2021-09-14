Miners, banks drag FTSE 100 lower; JD Sports jumps

The blue-chip index fell 0.2%, with miners and banking stocks dropping 1% each.

Miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP Group were also under pressure after Barclays cut its price targets on the stocks.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index traded 0.1% higher as official figures showed British employers added record a 241,000 staff to their payrolls last month, taking the total number of payrolled employees to pre-pandemic levels.

JD Sports Fashion gained 7.2% after Britain's largest sportswear retailer reported record earnings for the first half on robust demand for sneakers and sportswear.

Portmeirion added 4% as the homewares retailer plans to resume dividend payouts this year after reporting record revenue.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)