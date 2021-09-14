Log in
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 09/14 09:36:21 am
7031.24 PTS   -0.53%
03:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners, banks drag FTSE 100 lower; JD Sports jumps
RE
03:10aLondon Shares Seen Lower as Inflation Fears Weigh
DJ
12:36aOcado Group's 3Q Ocado Retail Revenue Fell
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Miners, banks drag FTSE 100 lower; JD Sports jumps

09/14/2021 | 03:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Tuesday, dragged by heavyweight metals and banking stocks, while JD Sports Fashion jumped to the top of the index after reporting strong earnings.

The blue-chip index fell 0.2%, with miners and banking stocks dropping 1% each.

Miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP Group were also under pressure after Barclays cut its price targets on the stocks.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index traded 0.1% higher as official figures showed British employers added record a 241,000 staff to their payrolls last month, taking the total number of payrolled employees to pre-pandemic levels.

JD Sports Fashion gained 7.2% after Britain's largest sportswear retailer reported record earnings for the first half on robust demand for sneakers and sportswear.

Portmeirion added 4% as the homewares retailer plans to resume dividend payouts this year after reporting record revenue.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
