  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 02/02 10:40:29 am
7584.48 PTS   +0.65%
Miners, financials boost FTSE 100 ahead of key BoE meet

02/02/2022 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, led by banks and mining stocks in anticipation of a second consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England meeting on Thursday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7%, extending gains for the second session, while the domestically focused mid-cap index rose 0.8% with consumer discretionary stocks leading gains.

"Unless the Bank of England pulls off another shock move and doesn't deliver the rate hike that investors are expecting, I think that we're going to continue very much the same way that we have been," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

"So all of those financials, the value stocks are going to continue to become increasingly attractive to investors."

The banking sub-index rose 0.5% as expectations of a 50-basis-point increase in rates from the BoE pushed yields up, with the two-year yields at a level last seen in May 2011 and the five-year yields on British bonds at their highest since Oct 2018. [BOEWATCH]

Copper ticked up on Wednesday as the dollar remained restrained after recently tumbling from a 19-month peak, while gold prices were hovering close to the $1,800 psychological level. [MET/L] [GOL/]

Among miners, Rio Tinto, CRH Plc, Anglo American were the top gainers tracking stronger metal prices.

Among individual stocks, Ocado rose 7.5% and was the top percentage gainer on the blue chip index after Credit Suisse double upgraded the online supermarket group.

Vodafone rose nearly 2.8% after the network provider said it was on track to meet its full-year guidance and posted a 2.7% rise in third-quarter group service revenue.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

By Tanvi Mehta and Amal S


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJ BELL PLC 0.72% 334 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
AJ NETWORKS CO., LTD. 2.90% 4960 End-of-day quote.-8.32%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.83% 3359.5 Delayed Quote.10.43%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.09% 0.52679 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.35269 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.08% 0.582218 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.7874 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.92% 8.962 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
CRH PLC 1.38% 46.17 Real-time Quote.-2.11%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.83387 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.12797 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
FTSE 100 0.60% 7582.59 Delayed Quote.1.08%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.81% 22348.8 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
GOLD -0.05% 1799.1 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.37% 0.00986 Delayed Quote.0.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.30% 0.013343 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.6627 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
OCADO GROUP PLC 7.20% 1532.5 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.40% 5427.585 Delayed Quote.9.36%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.02% 0.739262 Delayed Quote.0.63%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.75% 131.42 Delayed Quote.13.99%
Chart FTSE 100
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
OCADO GROUP PLC 1533.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.16%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 699 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.46%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 140.15 Real-time Quote.3.24%
ENTAIN PLC 1672.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.16%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 131.51 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.77%
SHELL PLC 23.23 Real-time Quote.-0.62%
BP PLC 390.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.76%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 116.09 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.96%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1340.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.56%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 571.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.57%
Heatmap :