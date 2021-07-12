Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United Kingdom
  Great Britain
  FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 07/12 10:08:54 am
7079.22 PTS   -0.60%
03:23aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps
RE
01:10aLondon Shares to Fall Despite Upbeat Asia Trading
DJ
07/09FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week Flat at 7121.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

07/12/2021 | 03:23am EDT
(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight energy and mining stocks on lower commodity prices, while gains in insurers led by Admiral helped cut some of the losses.

British motor insurer Admiral jumped 6% to the top of the FTSE 100 after it said it was on track for a higher-than-expected first-half profit due to lower motor accident claims through pandemic lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 eased 0.2% with heavyweight energy and precious mining stocks falling the most on weak commodity prices.

Among stocks, Tate & Lyle Plc rose 2.2% after it agreed to sell a controlling stake in its commercial sweeteners business in a deal that values the new standalone unit at $1.7 billion, including debt.

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc was up 8.5% after it said the Rothermere family was prepared to make an 810 million pounds ($1.13 billion) bid if the divestment of its insurance risk division and Cazoo business went through.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index inched 0.1% higher.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJAX I 0.00% 9.95 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC 4.42% 1088 Delayed Quote.39.60%
FTSE 100 -0.71% 7069.35 Delayed Quote.10.24%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.23% 22855.9 Delayed Quote.11.82%
TATE & LYLE PLC 2.32% 780.8 Delayed Quote.13.02%
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 7892 Delayed Quote.9,925.41%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 3215 Delayed Quote.3.01%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 268.2 Delayed Quote.1.25%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 550.57 Delayed Quote.1.02%
OCADO GROUP PLC 1926.5 Delayed Quote.0.92%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1422.5 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 35.9 Real-time Quote.-1.51%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 181.72 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2938 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 99.16 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
Heatmap :