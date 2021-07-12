Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

British motor insurer Admiral jumped 6% to the top of the FTSE 100 after it said it was on track for a higher-than-expected first-half profit due to lower motor accident claims through pandemic lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 eased 0.2% with heavyweight energy and precious mining stocks falling the most on weak commodity prices.

Among stocks, Tate & Lyle Plc rose 2.2% after it agreed to sell a controlling stake in its commercial sweeteners business in a deal that values the new standalone unit at $1.7 billion, including debt.

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc was up 8.5% after it said the Rothermere family was prepared to make an 810 million pounds ($1.13 billion) bid if the divestment of its insurance risk division and Cazoo business went through.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index inched 0.1% higher.

