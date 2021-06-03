National Grid, B&M European drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of services activity data

The blue-chip index fell 0.3%, with B&M European Value Retail dipping 4.4% to the bottom of the index, after the discount retailer forecast trading to remain volatile this year and organic growth to likely decline.

Grid operator National Grid slipped 3.9% as it traded ex-dividend.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%, easing from a record high scaled in the previous session.

After data showed a record increase in manufacturing activity last month, focus now turns towards IHS Markit's services sector PMI due at 0830 GMT.

Workspace Group dropped 3.2%, after the office-space provider slipped into its first annual loss in 12 years as it suffered from a slump in rental prices and lost around 10% of customers struggling with the fallout of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)