  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

National Grid, B&M European drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of services activity data

06/03/2021 | 03:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index edged lower on Thursday, dragged by B&M European Value Retail on downbeat earnings outlook and National Grid on ex-dividend trading, while investors awaited services sector activity data due later in the day.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3%, with B&M European Value Retail dipping 4.4% to the bottom of the index, after the discount retailer forecast trading to remain volatile this year and organic growth to likely decline.

Grid operator National Grid slipped 3.9% as it traded ex-dividend.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%, easing from a record high scaled in the previous session.

After data showed a record increase in manufacturing activity last month, focus now turns towards IHS Markit's services sector PMI due at 0830 GMT.

Workspace Group dropped 3.2%, after the office-space provider slipped into its first annual loss in 12 years as it suffered from a slump in rental prices and lost around 10% of customers struggling with the fallout of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.64% 7059.87 Delayed Quote.9.60%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.21% 22884.51 Delayed Quote.11.65%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -1.40% 915 Delayed Quote.11.05%
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC -2.79% 887 Delayed Quote.18.66%
