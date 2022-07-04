Log in
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:03 2022-07-04 am EDT
7238.93 PTS   +0.98%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil stocks lift FTSE 100 as crude prices strengthen
RE
07/01European Stocks Mixed at Close Friday After Eurozone Inflation Hits New Record
MT
07/01Wall Street Set for Losses as Recession Fears Linger
MT
Oil stocks lift FTSE 100 as crude prices strengthen

07/04/2022 | 03:30am EDT
British pound coins are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

(Reuters) - UK's top share index rose on Monday, boosted by oil stocks as crude markets gained on concerns over tight supplies, with investors awaiting the earnings season to pick up pace to gauge the impact of surging prices and higher interest rates.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1% by 0713 GMT, and the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index added 0.5%, with overall trading volumes lightened by a U.S. holiday.

Both the indexes started the second half of 2022 on a subdued note on Friday after a rough first six months amid worries that aggressive rate hikes to tame soaring inflation would trigger a global recession.

Oil majors BP and Shell on Monday rose 4% and 3.4%, respectively, as crude priced edged higher on tight supplies amid lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia. [O/R]

Shares of Grafton Group dropped 5.1%, weighing on the mid-cap index, after the building materials supplier said Gavin Slark would step down as chief executive officer on Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.97% 7236.92 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.00% 18640.52 Delayed Quote.-20.63%
GRAFTON GROUP PLC -7.43% 721.5 Delayed Quote.-36.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 111.58 Delayed Quote.43.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.29% 55.185 Delayed Quote.-26.27%
WTI 0.13% 108.353 Delayed Quote.40.93%
