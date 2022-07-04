Oil stocks lift FTSE 100 as crude prices strengthen

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1% by 0713 GMT, and the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index added 0.5%, with overall trading volumes lightened by a U.S. holiday.

Both the indexes started the second half of 2022 on a subdued note on Friday after a rough first six months amid worries that aggressive rate hikes to tame soaring inflation would trigger a global recession.

Oil majors BP and Shell on Monday rose 4% and 3.4%, respectively, as crude priced edged higher on tight supplies amid lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia. [O/R]

Shares of Grafton Group dropped 5.1%, weighing on the mid-cap index, after the building materials supplier said Gavin Slark would step down as chief executive officer on Dec. 31.

