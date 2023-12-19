(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Peel Hunt raises Flutter Entertainment to 'buy' (hold)
----------
Barclays cuts Hikma Pharmaceuticals price target to 1,850 (2,000) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
UBS cuts Reckitt Benckiser price target to 7,500 (7,700) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Berenberg cuts John Wood Group price target to 180 (200) pence - 'hold'
----------
UBS raises Wizz Air price target to 3,790 (3,625) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS raises easyJet price target to 820 (785) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
UBS raises Ryanair price target to 26 (24.40) EUR - 'buy'
----------
