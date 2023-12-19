(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:

FTSE 100

Peel Hunt raises Flutter Entertainment to 'buy' (hold)

Barclays cuts Hikma Pharmaceuticals price target to 1,850 (2,000) pence - 'equal weight'

UBS cuts Reckitt Benckiser price target to 7,500 (7,700) pence - 'buy'

FTSE 250

Berenberg cuts John Wood Group price target to 180 (200) pence - 'hold'

UBS raises Wizz Air price target to 3,790 (3,625) pence - 'buy'

UBS raises easyJet price target to 820 (785) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

UBS raises Ryanair price target to 26 (24.40) EUR - 'buy'

