FTSE 100
Bernstein cuts Johnson Matthey price target to 1,900 (2,000) pence - market-perform
FTSE 250
Jefferies cuts Warehouse REIT price target to 130 (175) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies cuts Tritax EuroBox price target to 85 (125) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan raises Intermediate Capital group target to 1,470 (1,451) pence - 'neutral'
Jefferies raises Babcock International price target to 460 (450) pence - 'buy'
RBC cuts Dr Martens to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 180 (230) pence
RBC raises Marks & spencer price target to 205 (180) pence - 'sector perform'
RBC raises Pets at Home price target to 280 (265) pence - 'underperform'
Citigroup raises Tate & Lyle price target to 930 (900) pence - 'buy'
Liberum raises Asos to 'hold' (sell) - price target 470 (500) pence
SMALL CAP
Berenberg raises Hollywood Bowl price target to 370 (360) pence - 'buy'
