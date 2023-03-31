Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:54:01 2023-03-31 am EDT
7620.62 PTS   +0.00%
03:51aUS Futures Flat, European Stocks Up as Inflation Data in Focus
DJ
03:40aRio Tinto boosts FTSE 100, worries of recession fade
RE
03:08aFTSE 100 Seen Little Changed After Recent Rally
DJ
Summary

Rio Tinto boosts FTSE 100, worries of recession fade

03/31/2023 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 inched up on Friday as miner Rio Tinto rose after signing a partnership to develop a copper project, while relief that the domestic economy avoided a recession last year also aided sentiment.

Data by the Office for National Statistics showed UK's economy grew in the fourth quarter as the country narrowly avoided a recession. Economic output increased 0.1% in the October to December period, while it was expected that the economy would not show any growth.

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto rose 0.9% after signing a joint venture with Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd to develop the La Granja copper project in Peru.

Industrial metals miners housing Rio Tinto added 0.3% by 0721 GMT.

The commodity heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, while the FTSE 250 was flat.

Ocado Group Plc won a High Court legal action brought by Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore after the judge dismissed its patent infringement claims, sending shares of the online supermarket group up 1.8%.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD. -10.96% 21.31 Real-time Quote.33.33%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 2.50% 30.75 Delayed Quote.8.70%
FTSE 100 0.08% 7625.08 Delayed Quote.2.26%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.19% 18872.12 Delayed Quote.0.29%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -1.13% 6029.39 Real-time Quote.6.69%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 1.23% 1127.18 Real-time Quote.2.70%
OCADO GROUP PLC 1.59% 536.2 Delayed Quote.-14.53%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.42% 5459 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX -1.00% 445.1919 Real-time Quote.0.01%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.03% 1544.59 Real-time Quote.0.96%
