(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
SocGen cuts Prudential price target to 1,325 pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC raises Weir Group price target to 2,475 (2,400) pence - 'outperform'
----------
UBS raises Pearson price target to 1,080 (1,010) pence - 'buy'
----------
Shore Capital cuts Pearson to 'hold' (buy)
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Berenberg raises Dunelm Group price target to 1,370 (1,340) pence - 'buy'
-----
SMALL CAP
----------
Jefferies cuts DFS Furniture price target to 175 (185) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts Brooks Macdonald price target to 1,900 (2,100) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.