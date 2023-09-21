(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:

FTSE 100

SocGen cuts Prudential price target to 1,325 pence - 'buy'

RBC raises Weir Group price target to 2,475 (2,400) pence - 'outperform'

UBS raises Pearson price target to 1,080 (1,010) pence - 'buy'

Shore Capital cuts Pearson to 'hold' (buy)

FTSE 250

Berenberg raises Dunelm Group price target to 1,370 (1,340) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

Jefferies cuts DFS Furniture price target to 175 (185) pence - 'buy'

RBC cuts Brooks Macdonald price target to 1,900 (2,100) pence - 'sector perform'

