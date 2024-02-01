(Alliance News) - On Thursday, major European stock exchanges continue trading in negative territory, except for the London Stock Exchange, following the release of PMI data in some of the most important Eurozone economies and the Bank of England's rate decision.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is in the red by 0.3 percent to 30,642.13, the Mid-Cap is in the red by 0.1 percent to 45,597.39, the Small-Cap gains 0.1 percent to 27,791.39, and Italy Growth is in the red by 0.2 percent to 8,283.00.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 is in the red by 0.8 percent, London's FTSE 100 is in the green by 0.4 percent, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 gives up 0.3 percent.

In macroeconomic news, Italian inflation in January stood at 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, up from 0.2 percent in December, according to preliminary estimates released by Istat on Thursday. On an annual basis, the consumer price index rose 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent in December.

For the eurozone, annual inflation according to Eurostat's flash estimates is expected to stand at 2.8 percent in January, down from 2.9 percent in December.

In addition, the European Statistical Office reported that the Eurozone's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was 6.4 percent, stable compared to November and down from 6.7 percent in December 2022.

Returning to Piazza Affari, on the Mib, Telecom Italia still does well and rises 1.7 percent, after it announced that it has received an offer from the Ministry of Economy and Finance to buy Sparkle.

In the offer, "reference is also made to the possibility of negotiating a different option, with possible adjustments to the contractual conditions, in the event TIM maintains a minority stake for a specific time frame and supports the implementation of the strategic plan," according to the note released.

The offer will be effective for 15 days and will be submitted for consideration by TIM's board of directors scheduled for Feb. 7.

Also up 1.7 percent is Tenaris, at EUR14.97 per share, while among the bearish go down energy with A2A sitting on the bottom and giving up 2.0 percent, preceded by Hera down 1.8 percent and Enel, down 1.7 percent.

Generali gives up 0.21%, the day after announcing that it has completed the acquisition of Liberty Seguros, Compañia de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A., a Spanish insurance company operating in Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and Northern Ireland, from Liberty Mutual. The transaction was announced on June 15, 2023.

Eni - in the green by 0.8 percent - announced Wednesday the completion of its acquisition of Neptune Energy Group Limited.

The deal includes Neptune's entire portfolio with the exception of its activities in Norway-acquired at the same time by Vår Energi a company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in which Eni holds 63 percent-and in Germany, which were spun off.

Interpump Group rises 0.6 percent, after announcing Wednesday the finalization of an agreement with PGIM Inc. for a USD300 million note purchase and private shelf agreement and the simultaneous issuance of an initial bond for EUR100 million out of that amount, privately placed in the forms of a U.S. Private Placement.

On the Mid-Cap, Juventus Football Club - in the green by 1.5 percent - announced that it has reached an agreement with Southampton Football Club for the acquisition, on a temporary basis until June 30, 2024, of the right to the sports performance of footballer Carlos Jonas Alcaraz Duran for a consideration of EUR3.7 million, plus ancillary charges of EUR200,000, which may be increased by an amount not exceeding EUR1.9 million upon the achievement of certain sporting objectives.

OVS--up 4.7 percent--reported Wednesday that full-year 2023 sales grew by about 1.4 percent, an increase that occurred mainly on a like-for-like basis.

The second half of the year, contrary to general concerns about consumption trends, compounded by an abnormal continuation of summer temperatures, also saw sales hold up, with the last quarter showing growth.

Maire Tecnimont - in the fractional red at EUR4.82 per share - announced Thursday that Nextchem, through its subsidiary Stamicarbon, has been awarded proprietary licensing and equipment supply contracts for an "Ultra- Low Energy" urea plant in China by Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co, a publicly traded chemical company active in fertilizer production. The plant, to be located in Zhangjiagang in Jiangsu Province, will have a capacity of 1,860 tons per day and will use Stamicarbon's Ultra-Low Energy design.

On the Small-Cap, Greenthesis - down 2.3 percent - announced Thursday that it had finalized the acquisition of 80 percent of the share capital of Euro Veneta Srl, Ecorex Srl, Elite Ambiente Srl, Emme Trasporti Srl and Execo Srl, which are part of the Ethan industrial group a mainly active in northeast Italy in the management of different types of waste, hazardous and non-hazardous, with a strong vocation for materials recovery.

The equity value consideration for 80% of the shares was EUR25.3 million, subject to adjustment based on deviations of the NFP as of January 31, 2024 from the NFP as of September 30, 2023.

Elica - in the red by 0.9 percent - announced Tuesday that it had signed a partnership with Ducati's racing team ahead of the start of the 2024 MotoGP world championship.

Biesse - up 0.4 percent - announced Monday that, as the conditions precedent stipulated in the acquisition agreement had been fulfilled, the acquisition of the entire share capital of GMM Finance Srl, the holding company at the head of the GMM Group to which GMM Spa, Bavelloni Spa and Techni Waterjet Ltd, as well as their respective Italian and foreign subsidiaries, active in the sectors of machine tools for processing stone, glass and other materials, belonged.

Among SMEs, SG Co rises more than 10 percent after announcing Thursday that it has approved its new hydustrial plan to 2026.

Economic-financial targets report sales of EUR50.3 million, Ebitda of EUR4.2 million, and an NFP/Ebitda ratio of less than 3.0x.

NVP rises 7.8% after announcing Thursday that it reported consolidated revenues in 2023 up 51% to EUR26.7 million from EUR17.7 million in 2022.

Fope rises 4.6 percent after letting it know Thursday that it has established FOPE Japan GK, based in Tokyo and operating for business development in the Japanese market.

FOPE Japan is 80 percent owned by FOPE and 20 percent by SwissPrimeBrands Ltd, the group's partner that has been in charge of distributing FOPE products in Japan until now.

In New York on Wednesday, the Dow Jones closed 0.8 percent in the red at 38,150.30, the S&P finished down 1.6 percent at 4,845.65, and the Nasdaq closed down 2.2 percent at 15,164.01.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0794 against USD1.0854 recorded in Wednesday's European equities close while the pound was worth USD1.2637 from USD1.2729 on Wednesday evening.

Brent crude is worth USD81.19 per barrel versus USD80.68 per barrel at Wednesday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,051.20 an ounce from USD2,050.86 an ounce on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday's calendar, at 1300 CET, the BoE will announce its interest rate decision.

At 1430 CET, from the U.S., coming in at 1430 CET are the unemployment benefit claims, while at 1445 CET is a speech by ECB number one Christine Lagarde. At 1600 CET, the US ISM manufacturing index will be published, while at 2230 CET it will be the turn of the Fed's weekly balance sheet release.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.