Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Strong earnings pull FTSE 100 higher ahead of BoE meet, election day

05/06/2021 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight consumer staple stocks and positive earnings updates from Next and Melrose Industries, while investors eyed Bank of England's policy decision and local and regional elections.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2%, with fashion retailer Next gaining 2.6% as it raised its profit outlook for the 2021-22 year for the second time in two months.

Engineer Melrose climbed 1.8% after it said it was performing "modestly" ahead of expectations, with operating margins in the first quarter improving faster than expected.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.5%.

The BoE is expected to raise 2021 GDP forecast sharply from its previous estimate of 5% growth at 1100 GMT, and it might start to slow its pandemic emergency support as the country's economic recovery accelerates.

"The question, of course, is when would the tapering occur - if it occurs this year and next year, it might be conditional on; for example inflation target or some other target going forward, so no hurry," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

"This is a strong cyclical recovery, but they have no reason to push on the acceleration button in the short term, they might want to signal that they will eventually do so."

After rising more than 9% year-to-date on optimism about a stronger economic reopening from pandemic-driven recession last year, the FTSE 100 has traded in a tight range since April on concerns central banks might pull their monetary support sooner than expected as inflation rises.

Voters in England, Scotland and Wales head to the polls on Thursday in a series of different elections, with a focus on Scotland where an outright majority for the pro-independence Scottish National Party could trigger a showdown with Boris Johnson's government.

Among other stocks, insulation products maker Morgan Advanced Materials jumped on confident annual sales outlook.

Britain's largest homebuilder Barratt Developments added 1.3% after it forecast wholly-owned annual home completions ahead of its previous estimates, as the sector benefits from government measures and low interest rates.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.10% 0.5567 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.17% 0.58704 Delayed Quote.1.74%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.31% 0.86609 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
FTSE 100 0.07% 7043.89 Delayed Quote.7.16%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.36% 22465.19 Delayed Quote.8.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.03% 0.009741 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
NEXT PLC 2.76% 8332.8 Delayed Quote.14.68%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.05% 0.719326 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
All news about FTSE 100
04:35aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Strong earnings pull FTSE 100 higher ahead of BoE meet, ..
RE
03:44aMelrose warns chip shortage to hit auto business after strong recovery
RE
05/05Ossiam Lux Annual General Meeting -2-
DJ
05/05Equities Point to Stronger Day in US as Futures Advance Pre-Bell; Europe Trad..
MT
05/05FTSE 100 sees best day in two-months on miners boost; Croda shines
RE
05/05CRODA INTERNATIONAL  : FTSE 100 rises on boost from miners, banks; Croda shines
RE
05/04European Stocks Close Lower; UK Manufacturing PMI Touches 27-Year High in Apr..
MT
05/04Wall Street Falters Pre-Bell, Mega-Cap Tech Drags Nasdaq
MT
05/04European Bourse Edging Higher Midday Despite Tech-Sector Weakness
MT
05/04Stocks Point to Mixed Open as S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Slip, Dow Inches Up; Eu..
MT
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
04:27aPRUDENTIAL  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the..
PU
04:02aPEARSON  : launches first annual HE Innovate Awards
PU
03:41aBT  : to help 25 million people make the most of life in the digital worl..
PU
03:24aANGLO AMERICAN  : Shareholders OK Demerger of South African Thermal Coal Assets
MT
03:10aAVIVA  : Completes Exit From Turkey Operations
MT
03:05aVaccine IP waiver could take months for WTO to negotiate - experts
RE
02:57aBARRATT DEVELOPMENTS  : expects home completions ahead of estimates, reservation..
RE
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
NEXT PLC 8346 Delayed Quote.2.71%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 1547 Delayed Quote.2.69%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 208 Delayed Quote.2.31%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 104.02 Delayed Quote.2.22%
FRESNILLO PLC 871.328 Delayed Quote.2.15%
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC 11870 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 7122 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 2977 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 43.15 Real-time Quote.-1.78%
MONDI PLC 1935 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
Heatmap :