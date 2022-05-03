Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United Kingdom
  Great Britain
  FTSE 100
  News
  Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/03 05:22:15 am EDT
7519.67 PTS   -0.33%
Summary 
Summary

Strong pound drags export-heavy FTSE 100 lower, offsets BP boost

05/03/2022 | 05:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A BP logo is seen on a petrol station in London

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 started the holiday-shortened week lower on Tuesday, as a strong sterling weighed on export-oriented stocks and offset upbeat results from oil major BP.

After a bank holiday on Monday, the blue-chip index edged 0.2% lower, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 0.1%.

The pound climbed 0.4%, weighing on export-heavy companies such as British American Tobacco and Dove soap maker Unilever, down 1.5% each.

Banking stocks rose 1.1% as long-term yields climbed ahead of the Bank of England meeting this week where it is expected to raise rates for the fourth time in a row.

"I expect a lot of choppiness. The upside is challenging if you look at the way price action has been going," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"Much will depend on not only what the Fed does tomorrow but also on its guidance, balance sheet reduction and how fast it goes there, obviously the Bank of England on Thursday and the non farm payrolls data on Friday. Looking at the longer term, we're still in a downtrend for equity markets."

BP Plc gained 3.2% as the oil major boosted its share buyback programme after net profit soared to its highest in more than a decade on strong oil and gas trading results.

UK's benchmark index has outperformed its pan-European peers so far this year, helped by heavyweight commodity stocks amid the geopolitical uncertainty, and strength in financials in a higher-interest-rate environment.

Miners fell 1.3%, tracking copper and aluminium prices lower, as COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China and the prospect of aggressive U.S. rate hikes fuelled worries about weaker global growth. [MET/L]

Elsewhere, HSBC Holdings gained 0.7% after its largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An, urged a break-up of the bank in a bid to improve returns.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 3.30% 403.95 Delayed Quote.18.47%
DIAGEO PLC -0.27% 4009 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
FTSE 100 -0.38% 7516.34 Delayed Quote.2.17%
GOLD -0.51% 1853.67 Delayed Quote.3.72%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.08% 502.4 Delayed Quote.11.74%
PLC S.P.A. 7.55% 1.995 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 -2.21% 677.3764 Real-time Quote.0.31%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.40% 1080.69 Real-time Quote.4.54%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -0.63% 401.0576 Real-time Quote.46.01%
SILVER -0.34% 22.556 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
UNILEVER PLC -1.67% 3657.5 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.34% 69.615 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
Heatmap :