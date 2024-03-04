The FTSE 100 closed down 0.5% on Monday, snapping a two trading-day winning streak, as the U.K.'s upcoming budget--perhaps the last before the next U.K. general election--loomed large for later in the week. The budget opens the possibility to some fiscal easing aimed at improving general consumer sentiment, interactive investor analyst Richard Hunter said in a note. "However, there are concerns that it will be interest-rate cuts from the Bank of England rather than marginal tax rate reductions which are likely to be the main resuscitator of growth," he says. Entain, Ocado and St. James's Place were the session's biggest fallers, down 7.85%, 6.5% and 4% respectively. Endeavour Mining was the day's highest riser, up 3.3%, followed by Fresnillo and Melrose Industries, up 2.7% and 2.3% respectively.

Halma Buys Rovers Medical Devices for $92.1 Mln

Halma said it has bought the Dutch cancer diagnosis company Rovers Medical Devices for 85 million euros ($92.1 million).

Aviva Buys Probitas For $306 Mln

Aviva has bought underwriting syndicate Probitas for 242 million pounds ($306.2 million), marking its entry into Lloyd's insurance and reinsurance market.

Vertu Motors Profit in Line With Market Views

Vertu Motors said its pretax profit was in line with market expectations after it reduced inventory levels as the price decline of used vehicles stabilized.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Pauses Dividend Restart After Lower Valuation

Hipgnosis Songs Fund said that it won't restart paying dividends just yet after an independent report estimated that the value of the company's assets is lower than previous calculations.

Clarkson Profit Rises After Red Sea Disruptions Buoy Rates

Clarkson posted record profits after freight rates were supported by disruption to Red Sea trade routes.

Fresnillo's Profit Expected to Drop Amid Higher Costs, Operational Woes -- Earnings Preview

Frasers Acquires Embattled Wiggle Bikes, The Times Reports

Frasers acquired online bicycle retailer Wiggle out of administration for less than 10 million pounds ($12.7 million), The Times reported on Sunday without naming sources.

Renalytix's Shares Leap After It Hangs Up 'for Sale' Sign

Renalytix shares rose as much as 77.5% in early trade after the company said it has started a review of its options including a formal sale process after receiving a takeover approach.

