Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Great Britain - 07/05 11:35:30 am
7164.91 PTS   +0.58%
After hours
-0.17%
7152.55 PTS
01:10pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Travel stocks, Morrisons push FTSE 250 to record highs
RE
12:39pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 7164.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:04pFTSE 100 Outperforms European Peers, Led by UK Supermarkets
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Travel stocks, Morrisons push FTSE 250 to record highs

07/05/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - British mid-caps jumped on Monday, led by gains in heavyweight mining stocks, supermarket chain Morrisons, and a surge in travel stocks ahead of England's plans to ease its lockdown measures.

Morrisons jumped 11.3% and was the top boost to the mid-cap index as the $8.7 billion bid battle for the supermarket chain intensified on Monday when a third private equity group entered the fray.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 index rose 1.2%, with base metal miners gaining nearly 1.5%. Travel stocks surged 2.3% on the prospect of a reopening.

"Supermarkets have done well since the beginning of the lockdown last year and with the restrictions about to be lifted, these stocks are well geared to gain ... with an added benefit of a lot of them being a target of foreign flows," said Michael Baker, an analyst at ETX Capital.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end COVID-19 restrictions, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.6%, led by gains in financial stocks.

"Looking at London markets today investors seem pretty sure the vaccine rollout has changed things from this time a year ago," said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell.

The FTSE 100 has gained nearly 11.0% so far this year on government stimulus support and record low interest rates but has largely underperformed its European and domestic mid-cap peers and continues to be one of the lowest valued markets.

The post-lockdown bounce-back for British services firms eased only slightly in June but price pressures increased by the most on record, adding to signs of a further rise in inflation ahead, a survey showed.

Among stocks, Spire Healthcare dropped 2.8% even after Australia's Ramsay Health Care sweetened its buyout offer to about 1.04 billion pounds ($1.44 billion).

Graphic: British blue-chips turn cheaper than mid-caps -

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Shounak Dasgupta and Barbara Lewis)

By Shashank Nayar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.58% 7164.91 Delayed Quote.10.26%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.21% 23022.4 Delayed Quote.11.02%
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED 0.00% 1.745 Delayed Quote.5.12%
All news about FTSE 100
01:10pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Travel stocks, Morrisons push FTSE 250 to record highs
RE
12:39pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 7164.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:04pFTSE 100 Outperforms European Peers, Led by UK Supermarkets
DJ
11:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Good performance for UK ETFs
TI
10:06aS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX  : European Stocks Found Support
MT
07:32aS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX  : BMO's Markets Wrap
MT
06:53aS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX  : Stock Markets Wrap
MT
06:37aWILLIAM MORRISON : FTSE Rises, Grocers Gain as Morrisons Bids Boost Sector Inter..
DJ
05:19aLondon Shares Flat as Investors Eye England Reopening
DJ
05:08aThe latest from London: UK PMI down from May
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
12:46pVODAFONE  : sites/vodafone ir/files/2021 06/vodafone technology investor briefin..
PU
12:20pWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : Strong business activity lifts European shares; Lond..
RE
11:46aUNITED UTILITIES  : RSPB and United Utilities sign up to shared vision in the No..
PU
10:49aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : Abrdn CEO Says Fortress-Led Offer For Morrisons Refl..
MT
10:04aSAGE  : The state of blockchain in 2021
PU
09:50aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : Fortress-led bid for Britain's Morrisons is 'good va..
RE
09:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : Magnetar Financial LLC - Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
PR
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 267.5 Delayed Quote.11.55%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 188.98 Delayed Quote.4.92%
ENTAIN PLC 1856 Delayed Quote.3.25%
BARCLAYS PLC 177.7 Delayed Quote.3.10%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 104.98 Delayed Quote.2.34%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 977.6 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
INFORMA PLC 523.4 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 1581.5 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 8678 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
AVEVA GROUP PLC 3835 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
Heatmap :