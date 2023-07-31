(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Beverages down on Heineken's outlook

* Miners up on higher metal prices

* BoE rate decision due later in the week

* Both FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 down 0.2%

July 31 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday, as beverages-related stocks lost ground after Dutch firm Heineken's dour outlook, but the benchmark was set to post strong monthly gains as cooling domestic inflation swelled risk appetite.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.2% as UK's beverages index fell 0.9% after Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer by volume, cut its 2023 profit growth forecast.

"While investors broadly expected a cut to its guidance, a flat to mid-single digit organic EBIT growth is disappointing," analysts at UBS said.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 is on track to post a monthly gain of nearly 2% in July as risk sentiment flourished after data earlier this month showed domestic inflation eased more than expected.

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.2% as Marshalls slumped 8% after the building and roofing products supplier flagged that a recovery in market conditions was unlikely in the second half of the year and also said it would potentially cut around 250 jobs.

Dr Martens

advanced 4% on a report that activist investor Sparta Capital has accumulated stock worth tens of millions of pounds in the British bootmaker.

British Airways-owner ICAG gained 2.2% after two brokerages raised their price target on the stock.

Global education group

Pearson beat market expectations with a 44% growth in profit in its first half and said it was on course to hit annual and mid-term targets. The stock, however, erased earlier gains and was last down 0.7%.

Industrial metal miners added 0.4% as prices of most base metals advanced.

Looking ahead, the Bank of England is likely to raise rates by a quarter-point to 5.25% on Thursday, though economists and markets see a risk of a repeat of June's surprise half-point hike as inflation remains hotter than in other big economies. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sonia Cheema)