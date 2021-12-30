Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's FTSE 100 inches down as COVID fears dull Christmas cheer

12/30/2021 | 03:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK shares edged lower on Thursday, after hitting 22-month highs in the previous session, as a surge of COVID-19 cases offset optimism around a "Santa Claus rally" in thin year-end trading.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.2% by 0807 GMT, with declines in financial and energy stocks weighing on the blue-chip index, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat.

The UK reported a record 183,037 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, over 53,000 more than the previous high registered just a day earlier, with the Omicron variant accounting for 90% of all community infections.

Banks reversed the previous session's gains to fall 0.2%, while life insurance stocks declined 0.3% on the blue-chip index.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell nearly 0.4% each after top consumer China cut import quotas. [O/R]

Weaker travel and leisure stocks, down 0.6%, capped gains on the domestic FTSE 250 index.

British house prices rose by a stronger-than-expected 1.0% in December from November, capping the biggest full-year rise in prices since 2006, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

UK markets will close early on Friday for the New Year's Eve holiday.

Graphic: UK's industrial stocks eyeing best yearly performance in 23 years: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbpgnjrajvq/industrialvFTSE.PNG

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.09% 7413.9 Delayed Quote.14.11%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.09% 23495.47 Delayed Quote.13.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 79.05 Delayed Quote.52.71%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.05% 19.332 Real-time Quote.32.38%
WTI -0.16% 76.406 Delayed Quote.57.36%
All news about FTSE 100
03:25aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK's FTSE 100 inches down as COVID fears dull Christmas cheer
RE
03:10aFTSE 100 to Ease Back From Near 2-Year High
DJ
12/29European Bourses Largely Lower as Holiday-Thinned Trading Continues, Omicron Cases Soar
MT
12/29FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.66% Higher at 7420.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/29FTSE 100 Closes Higher on Omicron Variant Optimism
DJ
12/29Tech, healthcare stocks lead European shares lower as Omicron cases swell
RE
12/29UK shares at more than 1-1/2 year high after Christmas break
RE
12/29FTSE 100 Tipped to Open Lower
DJ
12/29Anglo American in Talks With Vale to Develop Serpentina Iron-Ore Resource in Brazil
DJ
12/24FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.41% Higher at 7372.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
12/30BT GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/29London Stock Exchange Books $23 Billion IPO Deals in 2021
MT
12/29Aviva Finalizes Sale of Vietnam Business to Manulife
MT
12/29REVEALED : the UK's 2021 house price winners
PU
12/29REVEALED : Scotland's 2021 house price winners
PU
12/29Director/PDMR shareholding
GL
12/29Director/PDMR shareholding
GL
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 2054 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.98%
SAGE GROUP PLC 857.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.87%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 216.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.65%
SEGRO PLC 1425.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.60%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 3167 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.54%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 133.45 Real-time Quote.-1.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 141.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.25%
EVRAZ PLC 599.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.25%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 6978 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.27%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 46.41 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
Heatmap :