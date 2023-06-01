The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.4% as investors were relieved that the U.S. debt ceiling bill successfully passed through the House of Representatives, while hopes of the Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes further soothed the mood. [MKTS/GLOB]
The mid-cap FTSE 250 eked out a small 0.2% gain, weighed down by a 9.7% drop in Dr Martens Plc as it also posted a slump in annual profit, citing higher investments to tackle supply chain and operational snags.
AstraZeneca Plc added 0.6% after the drug maker said a combination of its cancer drug Lynparza and abiraterone has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of a type of prostate cancer.
The broader healthcare sector rose 0.4%.
Pennon Group Plc slid 2.3% after posting a sharp drop in annual profit due to extreme weather patterns and increased costs.
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)