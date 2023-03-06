Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:08:01 2023-03-06 am EST
7928.96 PTS   -0.23%
04:06aSluggish open ahead of US Fed testimony this week
AN
03:48aUS Futures, European Stocks Mixed
DJ
03:46aEuropeans up; TIM good after CDP and Macquarie offer
AN
UK's FTSE 100 kicks off week on tepid note; miners fall

03/06/2023 | 03:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 was trading flat on Monday after miners slumped following top metals consumer China's decision to set a modest growth target for the year, offsetting a strong performance by Ireland-based gaming company Flutter.

The export-oriented FTSE 100 held its ground at 7,947.84 pounds and the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 was also flat by 0817 GMT.

The FTSE 350 industrial metals miners lost 1.7%.

Copper prices were in the red as top consumer China set a lower-than-expected gross domestic product target of 5%. Policy sources had recently told Reuters a range as high as 6% could be set. [O/R] [MET/L]

Shares of Flutter Entertainment Plc climbed 1.8% after brokerage Citigroup raised the stock's price target to 13,500 pounds ($16,251.30) from 12,500 pounds.

AstraZeneca Plc said a mid-stage trial of its cancer drug Enhertu showed positive results for treating other tumours as well, lifting shares of the drugmaker by 0.1%.

($1 = 0.8307 pounds)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
