* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%

July 21 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 opened higher on Friday as energy firms gained on rise in crude prices, while defensive stocks advanced after an surprise upside in domestic retail sales cemented bets of more interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.

By 0712 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.3%.

The pound perked up after official data showed British retail sales rose more than expected in June.

Defensive sectors such as utilities and personal care, drug and grocery stores gained 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Heavyweight energy stocks added 0.5% as crude prices rose.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 is on track to post weekly gains of nearly 3%, as risk appetite flourished this week after data showed domestic inflation easing more than anticipated.

Hargreaves Lansdown rose 2.5% after Jefferies upgraded the investment platform's rating to "buy" from "underperform".

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)