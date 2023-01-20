Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:57:48 2023-01-20 am EST
7776.22 PTS   +0.37%
03:48aTake Five: Staring at the ceiling
RE
03:44aUK's FTSE 100 rebounds on boost from mining, energy stocks; 4imprint jumps
RE
02:52aUK retail sales fall in December; US Fed to stay firm
AN
UK's FTSE 100 rebounds on boost from mining, energy stocks; 4imprint jumps

01/20/2023 | 03:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

BENGALURU (Reuters) - UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 bounced back on Friday after ending lower in the previous session, supported by miners and energy firms, while marketing firm 4imprint jumped on an upbeat profit forecast.

The export-oriented FTSE 100 rose 0.3% but was set to end the week in the red, while the FTSE 250 added 0.1%.

Industrial metals and energy firms were the biggest boost on the benchmark index gaining 1.0% and 1.3%, respectively, as crude oil and copper prices climbed on a brighter economic outlook from top-consumer China. [MET/L] [O/R]

Meanwhile, data showed that monthly retail sales in December unexpectedly narrowed further as higher food prices squeezed consumers. However, the retail sector added 0.2%.

Among stocks, Standard Chartered advanced 1.2% after it won an approval to set up a new securities brokerage unit in China. The broader banking sector added 0.4%.

4Imprint Group rose 3.8%, after it said it expected full-year profit before tax to be above the upper end of range of analysts' forecasts.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
