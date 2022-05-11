Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/11 04:13:33 am EDT
7295.33 PTS   +0.72%
03:36aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK's FTSE 100 rises on commodity, earnings boost
RE
05/10Wall Street Set for Recovery After Monday's Sell-Off
MT
05/10European Bourses Track Higher Midday In Bounce From Sell-Off
MT
Summary 
Summary

UK's FTSE 100 rises on commodity, earnings boost

05/11/2022 | 03:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, boosted by a strong earnings update from Compass Group and a jump in commodity stocks ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data that will determine Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.7% at 0709 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.5%.

Miners climbed 1.8% as metal prices rose on signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections in China. [MET/L]

Oil majors Shell and BP rose 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, tracking crude prices that recovered on supply concerns as the European Union worked on gaining support for a ban on Russian oil. [O/R]

Among individual movers, Compass Group rose 8.5% after it raised its annual revenue forecast and announced a 500 million pound ($616.65 million) share buyback after a strong first-half.

TP ICAP rose 4.2% as the inter-dealer broker said its first-quarter revenue rose 14% as heightened market volatility spurred global trading opportunities.

Broadcaster ITV Plc edged higher after reporting strong revenue, even as it warned that advertising markets would get much tougher in the months ahead, reflecting the absence of last year's European Football championship.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS GROUP PLC 9.19% 1725 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
COMPASS, INC. -11.76% 4.05 Delayed Quote.-55.45%
FTSE 100 0.43% 7275.4 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
ITV PLC 0.57% 67.44 Delayed Quote.-39.34%
PLC S.P.A. -2.86% 2.04 Delayed Quote.0.96%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 2.07% 386.0269 Real-time Quote.42.13%
SHELL PLC -3.24% 2225 End-of-day quote.37.19%
TP ICAP GROUP PLC 3.69% 117.9 Delayed Quote.-25.54%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 1723.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.24%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 913.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.50%
RIO TINTO PLC 5287.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.41%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1515 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.23%
WHITBREAD PLC 2585 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.21%
THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 3878 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.22%
BUNZL PLC 2930.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.26%
TESCO PLC 273.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.26%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 503.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.45%
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 30.56 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
