UK's FTSE 100 rises on commodity, earnings boost

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.7% at 0709 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.5%.

Miners climbed 1.8% as metal prices rose on signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections in China. [MET/L]

Oil majors Shell and BP rose 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, tracking crude prices that recovered on supply concerns as the European Union worked on gaining support for a ban on Russian oil. [O/R]

Among individual movers, Compass Group rose 8.5% after it raised its annual revenue forecast and announced a 500 million pound ($616.65 million) share buyback after a strong first-half.

TP ICAP rose 4.2% as the inter-dealer broker said its first-quarter revenue rose 14% as heightened market volatility spurred global trading opportunities.

Broadcaster ITV Plc edged higher after reporting strong revenue, even as it warned that advertising markets would get much tougher in the months ahead, reflecting the absence of last year's European Football championship.

