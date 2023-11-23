(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, supported by a rise in oil and gas shares, while Virgin Money fell on a drop in annual profit.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.1% in early trade, while the mid-cap index slipped 0.1%.

Oil and gas shares climbed 1%, leading sectoral gains, while real estate investment trusts were the top decliner, falling 0.5%.

Virgin Money UK reported a drop in its full-year profit, taking the shares down by 1.2%.

Jet2 posted a 19% jump in operating profit for the six months to the end of September. However, shares of the travel company dropped 3.6%.

PZ Cussons said it expects only a minimal surplus cash position remaining in its Nigeria business beyond what is required for trading by the end of its current financial year.

The soap maker jumped 1.0%.

Intertek rose 0.7%, to the top of FTSE 100 after the product testing firm confirmed its annual forecast. (Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)