  Homepage
  Indexes
  United Kingdom
  Great Britain
  FTSE 100
  News
  Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:20 2022-12-16 am EST
7396.52 PTS   -0.40%
04:16aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays cuts Bunzl to 'underweight'
AN
03:46aUK's FTSE falls as weak retail sales adds to economic growth concerns
RE
03:44aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks lower as central banks keep hiking rates
AN
UK's FTSE falls as weak retail sales adds to economic growth concerns

12/16/2022 | 03:46am EST
A trader from BGC Partners, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf financial centre waits for European stock markets to open

(Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes fell on Friday as major central banks stuck to their hawkish stance on interest rates and as an unexpected drop in British retail sales also fuelled concerns about an economic downturn.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5% while the mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.6% by 0827 GMT.

The past week saw the U.S., UK and European Union central banks raise rates as expected and pledge to continue raising rates into the next year.

UK retail sales dropped by 0.4% in November, against expectations of a 0.3% rise from October, highlighting the stress felt by households as a cost-of-living crisis squeezed their finances. Retailers shed 1%.

In company news, gaming operator Rank Group fell 7.8% after warning of a lower full-year profit due to a drop in customer spending amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Drugmakers such as AstraZeneca and industrial firms were also big drags on the FTSE 100.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.97% 11248 Delayed Quote.30.91%
FTSE 100 -0.50% 7388.71 Delayed Quote.1.51%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.22% 18669.46 Delayed Quote.-18.92%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -2.35% 1087.59 Real-time Quote.-5.17%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.41% 1508.92 Real-time Quote.3.46%
THE RANK GROUP PLC -9.09% 73 Delayed Quote.-48.53%
