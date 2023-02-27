Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United Kingdom
  Great Britain
  FTSE 100
  News
  Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:28:32 2023-02-27 am EST
7942.51 PTS   +0.81%
FTSE 100 Rises as Oil Majors Gain; AB Foods, Bunzl Also Rally
DJ
Upbeat earnings help FTSE 100 rebound from last week's selloff
RE
Stocks rebound after hot PCE, as Brexit deal nears
AN
Upbeat earnings help FTSE 100 rebound from last week's selloff

02/27/2023 | 04:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, rebounding from last week's battering on worries about high U.S. interest rates, and getting a boost from upbeat earnings reports from Associated British Foods and Bunzl.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.8% by 0819 GMT, while the more domestically-inclined FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.3%.

Last week was the FTSE 100's worst performance so far this year after hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data on Friday sparked a selloff on both sides of the Atlantic.

Bunzl gained 2.5% after the business supplies distributor raised its annual dividend and reported a higher full-year profit.

Primark owner Associated British Foods gained 2.0% after raising its financial guidance for the full year 2022-23 for the clothing retailer.

Energy majors were also among the top gainers on the day, with Shell and BP up more than 1% each.

Jet engine major Rolls-Royce continued its recent strong run, rising 4.4% after Jefferies raised it price target on the stock.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 1.34% 1972.5 Delayed Quote.23.51%
BUNZL PLC 2.49% 3090.96 Delayed Quote.9.21%
FTSE 100 0.74% 7938.98 Delayed Quote.5.73%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.30% 19755.25 Delayed Quote.4.47%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.99% 1127.29 Real-time Quote.5.96%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 4.16% 141.74 Delayed Quote.45.97%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.79% 1614.78 Real-time Quote.5.43%
