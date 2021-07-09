Weaker pound, mining stocks push blue-chip FTSE 100 higher

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5%, powered by Glencore, Rio Tinto, Unilever and GlaxoSmithKline.

Britain's economy grew by a slower-than expected 0.8% in May from April, official data showed. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 1.5% in gross domestic product.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was up 0.3%.

Among stocks, Vectura Group jumped 12.2% after cigarette maker Philip Morris said it will buy the pharmaceutical company in a deal valuing it at 1.05 billion pounds ($1.44 billion).

British jet and auto parts supplier Senior gained 0.9% after it forecast 2021 performance to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations, encouraged by signs of recovery in the aerospace division.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru)