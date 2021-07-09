Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 07/09 09:29:17 am
7046.58 PTS   +0.23%
03:18aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker pound, mining stocks push blue-chip FTSE 100 higher
RE
03:05aFTSE 100 Set for Steadier Open After Sharp Falls
DJ
07/08FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.68% Lower at 7030.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Weaker pound, mining stocks push blue-chip FTSE 100 higher

07/09/2021 | 03:18am EDT
(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 gained on Friday as a weaker pound helped support export-focussed stocks, but was set to end the week lower on signs that the pace of economic recovery could be slower than expected.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5%, powered by Glencore, Rio Tinto, Unilever and GlaxoSmithKline.

Britain's economy grew by a slower-than expected 0.8% in May from April, official data showed. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 1.5% in gross domestic product.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was up 0.3%.

Among stocks, Vectura Group jumped 12.2% after cigarette maker Philip Morris said it will buy the pharmaceutical company in a deal valuing it at 1.05 billion pounds ($1.44 billion).

British jet and auto parts supplier Senior gained 0.9% after it forecast 2021 performance to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations, encouraged by signs of recovery in the aerospace division.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.55% 7069.61 Delayed Quote.10.69%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.37% 22737.21 Delayed Quote.12.11%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.97% 1439.6 Delayed Quote.6.26%
GLENCORE PLC 1.09% 310.85 Delayed Quote.32.04%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.43% 98.37 Delayed Quote.18.82%
SENIOR PLC 0.76% 162.93 Delayed Quote.81.18%
UNILEVER PLC 0.54% 4320 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
VECTURA GROUP 12.53% 152.44 Delayed Quote.8.83%
