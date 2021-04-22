Log in
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Great Britain - 04/22 11:35:30 am
6938.24 PTS   +0.62%
After hours
0.04%
6940.82 PTS
05:35pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker pound, retail stocks boosts FTSE 100; Mid-caps end best day in two-weeks;
RE
05:22pEuropean Stocks End Higher as ECB, Corporate Results in Focus
MT
02:20pWall Street Tips Lower Pre-Bell, Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 547,000
MT
Weaker pound, retail stocks boosts FTSE 100; Mid-caps end best day in two-weeks;

04/22/2021 | 05:35pm BST
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) -Britain's FTSE 100 ended higher on Thursday on higher retail stocks as last week saw a jump in footfalls and a weaker pound, while mid-caps rose to their best day in two weeks led by gains in construction company Morgan Sindall.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.6% higher, with retailers gaining nearly 2% as shoppers rushed rushed back to clothes and furniture stores last week when they reopened after three months of COVID lockdown restrictions.

The pound fell 0.6%, erasing the week's gains against the dollar, as investors weighed up the outlook for an economic recovery in Britain.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap index gained 1.3%, with construction company Morgan Sindall up 19.6% as brokerages raised their price targets on the stock after it raised its annual outlook.

"The markets are optimistic about the economic rebound process as the vaccination drive gathers more ground and there remains significant upside as there is still a large area until we get back to pre-COVID levels," said Michael Baker, an analyst at ETX Capital.

The FTSE 100 has gained ~7% year-to-date on optimism that speedy COVID-19 vaccinations and constant policy support from the government would drive a stronger economic recovery, however it has largely underperformed its European peers.

British manufacturers' hopes for an economic rebound to their strongest in 48 years this month as the country began to recover from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Confederation of British Industry said, further aiding sentiment..

Among other stocks, Russia's Polymetal International added 2.1% after its first-quarter production grew 3%.

Britain's Metro Bank gained 0.6% on aims to expand its consumer finance lending tenfold to 2 billion pounds ($2.78 billion), a source familiar with the plan told Reuters, as it seeks to reverse a sharp downturn in its fortunes in the last two years.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Shounak Dasgupta and Angus MacSwan)

By Devik Jain and Shashank Nayar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.35% 0.77277 Delayed Quote.0.36%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.55% 1.3854 Delayed Quote.1.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.19% 0.80107 Delayed Quote.0.93%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.21% 1.20115 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
FTSE 100 0.62% 6938.24 Delayed Quote.6.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.44% 0.013317 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
METRO BANK PLC 0.64% 110.8 Delayed Quote.-21.36%
MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC 19.65% 2235 Delayed Quote.21.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.47% 0.71695 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
