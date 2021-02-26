Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 falls as bond rout hits global equities

02/26/2021 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - The export-heavy FTSE 100 fell 1% on Friday as a broader sell-off in bonds spread to global equities, while British Airways owner IAG rose 2.6% even as it posted a loss of more than $5 billion.

The FTSE 100 fell 1.3%, tracking sharp losses in Europe and Asia as surging bond yields sparked fears of higher interest rates despite assurances by the world's major central banks. [MKTS/GLOB]

Still, the commodity-heavy index is on course for a monthly gain of more than 2%, as an improving global economic outlook lifted copper and oil prices in February.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 1.4%, led by declines in industrials and consumer discretionary stocks.

Rightmove, which runs Britain's largest online real estate portal, fell 1.2% even as it expected robust market activity this year ahead of a potential extension of tax break.

Insurer RSA shed 0.1% despite posting a higher operating profit for 2020.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.99% 65.58 Delayed Quote.27.27%
RIGHTMOVE PLC -1.29% 596 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC -0.09% 675.602 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
WTI -0.64% 62.972 Delayed Quote.27.83%
All news about FTSE 100 INDEX
02/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 reverses course on high bond yields, Stanchart ..
RE
02/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy, bank stocks drive FTSE 100 higher
RE
02/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips, lockdown exit plan boosts travel stocks
RE
02/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell to include 11 stocks from China's STAR Mark..
RE
02/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends higher on improving economic activity; gai..
RE
02/18FTSE : 100 drops by most in three weeks as dour earnings, stronger pound weig..
RE
02/16LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips to snap three-day winning streak; miners ..
RE
02/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Healthcare stocks, recovery optimism push FTSE 100 highe..
RE
02/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains on upbeat Coca-Cola HBC outlook; Relx shi..
RE
02/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats on stronger pound; Dunelm shines on di..
RE
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100 INDEX
03:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : With Over 22 Million Barrels Lost, Nigeria Moves to Checkmat..
AQ
03:05aANGLO AMERICAN : 2020 results and Q1 Roadshow
PU
02:43aRIGHTMOVE : Resumes Dividend as 2020 Profit Sinks on Lower Revenue
MT
02:41aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Q4 2020
PU
02:39aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG Reports $8 Billion Loss As Revenue, P..
MT
02:29aRSA INSURANCE : 2020 Profit Declines, Withholds Final Dividend Amid Takeover
MT
02:19aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG Final Results 2020
PU
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 436.45 Delayed Quote.0.30%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 1452.4975 Delayed Quote.0.03%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 2352 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
EVRAZ PLC 581.2 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
GLENCORE PLC 296 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
ENTAIN PLC 1392 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 108.05 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ