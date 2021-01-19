Log in
FTSE 100 INDEX    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
FTSE : 100 rises as HSBC, Rio Tinto jump

01/19/2021 | 04:25am EST
(Reuters) - British shares rose on Tuesday, as a jump in HSBC's shares and encouraging production report from miner Rio Tinto lifted sentiment at a time when tighter coronavirus-led restrictions have raised concerns about the pace of an economic recovery.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7% after two consecutive sessions of declines, while the mid-cap index gained 0.2%.

HSBC Holdings rose 3%, giving the biggest boost to the blue-chip index.

Miner Rio Tinto rose 1.4 after reporting a 2.4% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, helped by increased demand from China.

British firms called for another 7.6 billion pounds ($10.3 billion) of emergency government help, saying they cannot wait until finance minister Rishi Sunak's March budget to learn if they will get more pandemic support.

Shares of Experian Plc, the world's largest credit data firm, gained 1.2% after its third-quarter revenue growth exceeded targets, helped by strong U.S. mortgage volumes.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2.77% 414.2 Delayed Quote.6.37%
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Heatmap :
