Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  FTSE 100 Index    F100   GB0001383545

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Financials drive FTSE 100 higher on recovery optimism

02/16/2021 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Buildings are seen in the Canary Wharf business district, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London

(Reuters) - The FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, helped by financial stocks that gained on bets of a vaccine-led economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession, while Glencore jumped after reinstating its dividend.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, with financials HSBC Holdings and Prudential Plc rising 2.8% and 1.5%, respectively.

Miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American and oil producers BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the biggest gainers. [MET/L] [O/R]

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.2%.

"Markets are defending their gains today rather than making any great strides forward," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx.

"How firm and informative the government will be on the lockdown easing timeline will dictate how the market moves in the coming weeks."

The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 34% from its March 2020 lows and is now 14% below its peak last year, led by stimulus support, but a surge in infections and lockdowns have recently slowed the pace of gains.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the COVID-19 lockdown this week after the vaccination of 15 million vulnerable people.

Glencore jumped 2.7% as it reinstated its dividend after its net debt fell by 10% in 2020, helped by surging commodity prices in the second half.

BHP Group rose 0.4% after the miner reported its best first-half profit in seven years and declared a record interim dividend.

British outsourcer Serco jumped 7.4% to the top of the midcap index after saying it would buy consulting services provider Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $295 million to bolster its North American defence business.

Miner Petra Diamonds gained 8.1% as its half-year core earnings jumped 20%, although it cautioned that the pandemic might impact its ability to operate within its covenants.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Shivani Kumaresan and Amal S


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2.81% 421.375 Delayed Quote.8.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.39% 63.02 Delayed Quote.17.68%
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED 8.06% 1.78297 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
SERCO GROUP PLC 7.54% 128.6 Delayed Quote.0.17%
All news about FTSE 100 INDEX
02/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Healthcare stocks, recovery optimism push FTSE 100 highe..
RE
02/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains on upbeat Coca-Cola HBC outlook; Relx shi..
RE
02/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats on stronger pound; Dunelm shines on di..
RE
02/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher; Arrow Global..
RE
02/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips as Unilever, Shell weigh; BoE cuts growth..
RE
02/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Healthcare drags FTSE 100 down; Vodafone jumps
RE
01/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops to post worst week since October; reverse..
RE
01/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell suspends moves to eject more Chinese firms ..
RE
01/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 drops to near one-month low as lockdow..
RE
01/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell considers ejection of five more Chinese fir..
RE
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100 INDEX
02/15ASTRAZENECA : S. Korean spy agency says N.Korea hackers tried stealing Pfizer va..
RE
02/15ASTRAZENECA : U.S. oil prices climb on Texas cold snap, Brent stable
RE
02/15GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK starts Phase III RSV candidate vaccine programme for older..
PU
02/15LEGAL & GENERAL : completes £570 million buy-in with Deutsche Bank pension schem..
PU
02/15ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 vaccine authorised for emergency use by the World Health ..
AQ
02/15ASTRAZENECA : Daiichi Sankyo's Breast Cancer Drug Enhertu Gets Conditional UK Au..
MT
02/15MARKET CHATTER : UK Medicine Regulator Reviews Indian Production Facility For As..
MT
More news
Chart FTSE 100 INDEX
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop FTSE 100 INDEX
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 423.3 Delayed Quote.3.13%
GLENCORE PLC 290.25 Delayed Quote.2.82%
RIO TINTO PLC 6344 Delayed Quote.2.55%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 98.435 Delayed Quote.2.45%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 163.4 Delayed Quote.2.41%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 7356 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 88.84 Real-time Quote.-1.07%
KINGFISHER PLC 276.6 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
PEARSON PLC 768.4 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 1468 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ