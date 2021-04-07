Weaker pound, commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 ahead of services activity data

The blue-chip index rose 0.6%, with shares of large dollar-earning consumer staples companies including Unilever, Diageo Plc and British American Tobacco gaining between 0.3% and 1.4% on a softer pound. [GBP=]

Energy Group BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc rose 1.8% and 0.8% respectively, while miners Rio Tinto, BHP and Glencore Plc added more than 1% each on higher crude and metal prices. [O/R][MET/L]

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.5%, with Hilton Food Group jumping 2.1% after it reported an annual adjusted operating profit of 67 million pounds and proposed a final dividend of 19 pence per share.

AstraZeneca Plc fell 0.8% after the University of Oxford paused a small UK trial testing the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in children and teenagers, as it waits for more data on rare blood clotting issues in adults who received the shot.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)