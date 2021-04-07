Log in
FTSE 100 INDEX

FTSE 100 INDEX

(F100)
Weaker pound, commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 ahead of services activity data

04/07/2021 | 03:32am EDT
(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday as heavyweight commodity stocks gained and a weaker pound lifted exporters, while investors awaited final March service sector activity data later in the day.

The blue-chip index rose 0.6%, with shares of large dollar-earning consumer staples companies including Unilever, Diageo Plc and British American Tobacco gaining between 0.3% and 1.4% on a softer pound. [GBP=]

Energy Group BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc rose 1.8% and 0.8% respectively, while miners Rio Tinto, BHP and Glencore Plc added more than 1% each on higher crude and metal prices. [O/R][MET/L]

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.5%, with Hilton Food Group jumping 2.1% after it reported an annual adjusted operating profit of 67 million pounds and proposed a final dividend of 19 pence per share.

AstraZeneca Plc fell 0.8% after the University of Oxford paused a small UK trial testing the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in children and teenagers, as it waits for more data on rare blood clotting issues in adults who received the shot.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.74% 7134.64 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
BHP GROUP 0.44% 45.85 End-of-day quote.8.06%
BP PLC 2.51% 307.1 Delayed Quote.17.68%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 1.41% 2798.85 Delayed Quote.1.94%
DIAGEO PLC 1.27% 3118.575 Delayed Quote.7.00%
GLENCORE PLC 0.77% 293.75 Delayed Quote.25.17%
HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC 3.94% 1162 Delayed Quote.0.36%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.12% 5685.16 Delayed Quote.2.87%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 0.60% 16.98 Real-time Quote.15.45%
UNILEVER PLC 0.50% 4110 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
