CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday appointed former defence minister Mohamed Zaki as a presidential adviser for defence affairs.

Zaki, who had been in his former role since 2018, was replaced in a new cabinet sworn in by Sisi on Wednesday that included major changes to key government posts.

The president also appointed Lieutenant General Osama Askar, chief of staff of the armed forces, as a presidential adviser on military affairs.

Hala al-Saeed, a former planning minister and a key participant in talks with the IMF and other lenders in recent years, was made a presidential adviser on economic affairs.

When the resignation of the previous cabinet was announced a month ago, Sisi reappointed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and said his new government should focus on lowering inflation and regulating markets as well as boosting investment.

