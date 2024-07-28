CAIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Yemenia Airways will resume commercial flights from Sanaa to Egypt and India, the Houthi-run Saba news agency said on Sunday, as part of a deal between opposing sides in Yemen's civil war.

The service to Egypt will resume on Tuesday after a Sunday flight was canceled. Flights to India were resuming on Sunday.

Return flights to Cairo will operate once daily, while flights to India will run twice weekly.

The resumption is part of an agreement between Yemen's warring parties, announced by the U.S. envoy for Yemen last week.

Flights between Sanaa and Cairo had been halted since late 2016.

A civil war erupted in Yemen in 2014 when Houthi militants seized Sanaa. The Houthis established control over much of the north and other large population centers, while the internationally recognized government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, based itself in the port city of Aden. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Adam Makary; editing by Philippa Fletcher Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Giles Elgood)