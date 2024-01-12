(Alliance News) - European stock markets are headed for an upward opening on Friday, thanks to improved risk appetite, as investors shrugged off higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

Thus, the FTSE Mib, after closing 0.7 percent in the red at 30,249.16, indicates a bullish opening of 195.00 points.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is advancing 33.00 points, Paris' CAC 40 is marking a surplus of 54.00 points, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is advancing 115.00 points.

Among the smaller lists last night, the Mid-Cap gave up 0.7 percent to 43,951.06, the Small-Cap fell 0.5 percent to 27,737.17, and Italy Growth closed 0.3 percent in the red to 8,238.86.

On the Mib last night, oils went down, with Saipem giving up 2.6 percent and Tenaris losing 0.4 percent.

Banca Generali -- in the red by 1.3 percent -- reported Thursday that it recorded inflows of EUR834 million in December, bringing the full-year figure to EUR5.86 billion, up 3 percent year-on-year.

December also saw a consolidated recovery in managed and insurance solutions compared to previous months, with EUR256 million in new flows. At the product level, financial containers collected EUR131 million in the month - and EUR699 million in the year -, confirming themselves as the solution that best meets the needs of private clients in terms of diversification and personalization offered.

Azimut Holding -- down 2.9 percent -- estimates it ended 2023 with adjusted net income of between EUR445 million and EUR455 million, in line with its full-year target of EUR450 million. As disclosed Thursday by the management company, full-year net inflows were EUR6.9 billion, also in line with the internal target, while total assets hit a record high of EUR90.8 billion. Approximately 46 percent of inflows, or EUR3.2 billion, were directed into managed products. Total assets thus grew significantly, reaching a record level of EUR90.8 billion as of December 31 from EUR79.0 billion, reflecting solid year-on-year growth of 15 percent.

Banco BPM - in the red by 1.7 percent - announced on Wednesday that it had completed a new EUR750 million issue of a green senior bond with a six-year maturity and the possibility of early redemption in January 2029.

On the cadet segment, Reply rose 1.5 percent after announcing Wednesday the launch of Accelerator 365, a new solution offering innovative intranet and digital workplace applications. Accelerator 365 leverages the expertise and experience of WM Reply and Valorem Reply, two of Reply's Microsoft technology-focused companies, to build and market a suite of applications that improve the functionality, usability and design of intranets and digital workplaces. These applications are designed to help organizations improve communication, collaboration, productivity, and employee, customer, and partner engagement.

Maire Tecnimont gave up 0.8 percent after reporting Wednesday that subsidiary Nextchem has launched a new "e-Factory model for carbon-neutral chemistry." The initiative is supported by the signing of a cooperation agreement with newcleo to develop, on an exclusive basis, a conceptual study for the production of carbon-neutral hydrogen using an innovative clean and safe nuclear technology.

Among the smallcaps, Esprinet - in the red by 1.6 percent - announced Thursday that it will distribute the solutions of Tech Style, an agency that develops cutting-edge web projects with a strong focus on sustainability in order to ensure an effective and lasting online presence.

FNM--down 1.6 percent--reported Wednesday that between Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, work began on the refurbishment of the railway premises in the area of the old Cesano Maderno station.

ePrice did not trade. The company announced that a shareholders' resolution to change the company's name has been registered with the Milan-Monza Brianza-Lodi business registry. The company's new name will be EPH Spa.

Among SMEs, Portobello gave up 6.8 percent after reporting Thursday that the board of directors set the terms of the EUR8.0 million capital increase to be offered under option to shareholders. 1.1 million new ordinary shares will be issued, with a subscription price of EUR7.00 per share. For each ordinary share held, one option right will be assigned with the issuance, therefore - taking into account the 8,550 treasury shares in the company's portfolio and subject to the waiver by the shareholder Expandi Srl of 74,602 option rights necessary to square the transaction - of a total of 3.4 million option rights. For every three rights, one new share will be available for subscription.

The option rights will be exercisable from January 15 to February 1.

EdiliziAcrobatica -- in the green by 1.5 percent -- on Thursday reported that the number of contracts signed during 2023 increased by 48 percent, from 17,925 contracts in 2022 to 26,550. This result reflects the marked growth in the number of clients, which registered a year-on-year increase of 100 percent.

Eprcomunicazione rose 3.0 percent after announcing Thursday that the board of directors has co-opted Mauro Isidori as an executive director, subject to the approval of the board of statutory auditors, to replace Valerio Gianni, who resigned.

In New York, the Dow closed just above par, the Nasdaq at perfect parity, and the S&P 500 gave up 0.1 percent.

Among Asian exchanges, the Nikkei rallied 1.5 percent, the Hang Seng was in the red 0.5 percent, and the Shanghai Composite posted a minus 0.2 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0969 against USD1.0943 recorded at Thursday's European stock close, while the pound is worth USD1.2768 from USD1.2704 last night.

Brent crude is worth USD79.08 per barrel versus USD78.74 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,035.69 an ounce from USD2,019.55 an ounce last night.

On Friday's economic calendar, the U.S. major producer price index is expected at 1430 CET.

Among the companies listed in Piazza Affari, Unieuro's results are expected.

